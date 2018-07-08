Kerala: Five persons, including mother, booked for sexually abusing 13-year-old girl

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Five persons, including a woman, have been booked under the Protection of Child from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso Act) for sexually abusing 13-year-old school girl. The mother of the victim was reportedly aware of the incident.

Two persons -- Babu, an autorickshaw driver at Njanikadav; and Ashraf of Ananthampally -- were arrested. Two others Eramullan (80), a sand and stone dealer, and Hasainar, a daily wage labourer, have escaped and the Hosdurg and Nileshwaram police are yet to trace them.

The complaint was filed by the girl with help from Childline. The police personnel have informed that the alleged crime came to light when her teachers found her distressed in class. When taken into confidence, she opened up and revealed her ordeal. According to the complaint, she was first abused by Babu in his autorickshaw, when her mother left her in the vehicle and went to a shop, in June. Since then she has been subjected to the abuse, the complaint said.

The other three physically assaulted, allegedly in her mother's presence. The arrested duo was produced before Hosdurg Judicial Magistrate Court I, which has remanded them in custody.