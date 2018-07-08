Home States Kerala

Kerala: Five persons, including mother, booked for sexually abusing 13-year-old girl

The 13-year-old has been subjected to physical abuse in the presence of her mother at their residence. 

Published: 08th July 2018 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2018 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Five persons, including a woman, have been booked under the Protection of Child from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso Act) for sexually abusing 13-year-old school girl. The mother of the victim was reportedly aware of the incident. 

Two persons -- Babu, an autorickshaw driver at Njanikadav; and Ashraf of Ananthampally -- were arrested. Two others Eramullan (80), a sand and stone dealer, and Hasainar, a daily wage labourer, have escaped and the Hosdurg and Nileshwaram police are yet to trace them. 

The complaint was filed by the girl with help from Childline. The police personnel have informed that the alleged crime came to light when her teachers found her distressed in class. When taken into confidence, she opened up and revealed her ordeal. According to the complaint, she was first abused by Babu in his autorickshaw, when her mother left her in the vehicle and went to a shop, in June. Since then she has been subjected to the abuse, the complaint said.

The other three physically assaulted, allegedly in her mother's presence. The arrested duo was produced before Hosdurg Judicial Magistrate Court I, which has remanded them in custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala sexual abuse case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp