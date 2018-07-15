Abhimanyu's co-worker from SFI discharged from hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Arjun Krishnan, who suffered severe stab injuries in a clash between the Campus Front workers and SFI activists at Ernakulam Maharaja’s College two weeks ago, was discharged from the hospital on Saturday. He had been undergoing treatment in the ICU of a city hospital for the past 15 days. According to the hospital authorities, his health condition has improved.

His father M R Manoj, mother Gemini and sister Lakshmi were at the hospital with him while CPM district secretary C N Mohanan, John Fernandez MLA and SFI district secretary Sachin Kuriakose visited him. Arjun has been shifted to the residence of a relative in Kochi as he requires further treatment. SFI leader M Abhimanyu, Arjun and another SFI worker Vineeth were attacked on July 1. Abhimanyu was killed in the clash while the others sustained severe injuries. Earlier, Vineeth also discharged from the hospital.

KSU plans to move HC



Putting the government in a tight spot, the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) will soon take steps to approach the Kerala High Court seeking probe by a Central agency like CBI or NIA into the murder of SFI leader Abhimanyu.

Asked whether the KSU will approach the HC seeking CBI probe into Abhimanyu murder as in the case of the suspicious missing of college student Jesna of Ranni, KSU president KM Abhijit said the organisation will discuss the legal side in this regard. He said even two weeks after the murder, the police failed to track down the real culprits, including the accused person who stabbed Abhimanyu.



The KSU will stage a fast in Kochi on Monday demanding the real culprits’ arrest.