Home States Kerala

Fr Vadakkumchery’s bail petition dismissed

The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of former vicar Fr Robin Vadakkumchery, who is the prime accused in a case related to the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Kottiyoor.

Published: 01st June 2018 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of former vicar Fr Robin Vadakkumchery, who is the prime accused in a case related to the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Kottiyoor.
The HC directed the trial court to frame charges against Fr Vadakkumchery within 40 days and to complete the trial within six months.

According to the prosecution, the girl was subjected to rape inside the chapel.Just because the accused has been in custody for more than 18 months as an undertrial is no ground for granting bail since there is a high chance of influencing the victim and her family, who belong to the same denomination of the church, said the prosecution.This is a case wherein the victim had, in the first instance, falsely implicated her own father to save the actual culprit.

In fact, the petitioner tried to escape to Canada and he was nabbed due to the timely intervention of the police.And the petitioner is highly influential, senior government pleader Suman Chakravarthy submitted to the HC.Accepting the prosecution’s arguments, the court dismissed the bail application for the third time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala High Court Fr Robin Vadakkumchery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision