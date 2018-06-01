High alert as one more dies due to Nipah

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Health Department issued a high alert in the district with one more person succumbing to the deadly Nipah virus here on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Rasil, 25, a native of Kottoor panchayat. With the death, the toll due to Nipah infection in the state has risen to 16. Two others, who have been tested positive, are undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College.

According to health officers, Rasil was infected with the virus from Ismail, who died earlier. Director of Health Services (DHS) Dr R L Saritha said Rasil was admitted to Balussery Taluk Hospital where Ismail was also undergoing treatment. “Ismail was later moved to Medical College where he died,” she said adding that the body fluid samples of Rasil was made available today and it came out positive.

Meanwhile, the authorities confirmed that they are confident in battling the disease. By now, the district administration has prepared a contact list of over 1,400 people which is likely to go up with the recent incidents.

“All in the list are being monitored and all facilities have been arranged to take them to the hospital if they show any symptoms,” said Saritha.Officers confirmed that four people were admitted to Medical College on Thursday under suspicion. As on Thursday, 11 people have been admitted to Medical College. Meanwhile, test results of 15 samples were received today of which one was positive. (The one who tested positive was Rasil who died on the same day).

Those under treatment getting better

DHS Dr R L Saritha here told reporters that two patients who have been tested positive and undergoing treatment are getting better. “We are getting positive reports about them from the doctors in Medical College,” she said. However, it is yet to be ascertained from where Akhil, who died on Wednesday, was infected. He was a native of Kodiyathur.According to Saritha, it is known that he had come to Medical College on May 14 and might have been infected from the hospital. “But this is our mere assumption,” she said.

Monoclonal antibody to come on Friday

The monoclonal antibody which is known to have been effective in treating a similar virus in Australia is expected to come to Kozhikode on Friday. Transport Minister A K Saseendran said the government has already sent the necessary official communication in connection to procure the medicine.“We have ordered 50 doses. It is expected to reach us by Friday,” he said. But Saritha said they won’t start administering the medicine directly to the patients. “We will have to prepare a protocol on this. We have already discussed that. We will start administering the medicine after this. Every patient will be given three doses of the medicine,” she said.

Health Department notice

Kozhikode: The Health Department said here in an official press release those who were at Medical College Casualty, CT scan room and waiting room on May 14 between 10 am and 5 pm and those who visited Balussery Taluk Hospital on May 18 and 19 till 2 pm must immediately contact the state Nipah cell. The officials have also asked those who had made contact with Nikhil and Rasil who died on Wednesday and Thursday respectively after being infected with the Nipah, should also communicate with the Nipah cell. The callers’ details will be kept confidential. The Nipah cell can be reached at 0495 2381000.