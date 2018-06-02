Express Impact: Kozhikode Corporation removes Aadhaar data from its website

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A day after 'Express' reported Aadhaar data leakage through Kozhikode Corporation's website, authorities have removed the data from the public domain.

The Corporation had negligently uploaded the Aadhaar number and other private data of 1,783 beneficiaries of Prime Minister's Awas Yojana (PMAY).

It was seen as a clear case of data security lapse on the part of the Corporation at a time when the country was debating Aadhaar data leakage. The Corporation authorities had claimed they uploaded the data because of a clause in the PMAY project.

The clause, according to the Corporation, had asked all civic bodies to display the Aadhaar number of beneficiaries list.

However, cyber experts said publishing the data was tantamount to tress-passing on the privacy of the person and cautioned Aadhaar number could be misused by hackers.