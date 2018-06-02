Home States Kerala

Express Impact: Kozhikode Corporation removes Aadhaar data from its website

A day after 'Express' reported Aadhaar data leakage through Kozhikode Corporation's website, authorities have removed the data from the public domain.

Published: 02nd June 2018 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar cards.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A day after 'Express' reported Aadhaar data leakage through Kozhikode Corporation's website, authorities have removed the data from the public domain.

The Corporation had negligently uploaded the Aadhaar number and other private data of 1,783 beneficiaries of Prime Minister's Awas Yojana (PMAY).

It was seen as a clear case of data security lapse on the part of the Corporation at a time when the country was debating Aadhaar data leakage. The Corporation authorities had claimed they uploaded the data because of a clause in the PMAY project.

The clause, according to the Corporation, had asked all civic bodies to display the Aadhaar number of beneficiaries list.

However, cyber experts said publishing the data was tantamount to tress-passing on the privacy of the person and cautioned Aadhaar number could be misused by hackers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Express Impact Aadhaar data Kozhikode Corporation Kozhikode Prime Minister's Awas Yojana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dancing since 1982, my idol is Govinda: Man behind viral dance video
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
Gallery
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with balloons in Our Lady's Girls HSS, Thoppumpady in Kochi. EPS | Melton Antony
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi