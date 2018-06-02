Home States Kerala

Kerala infant death: Medical negligence alleged

Parents of a 29-day-old infant, who died due to alleged medical negligence, have come out with a compliant alleging that their child died due to blood loss after undergoing circumcision.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Parents of a 29-day-old infant, who died due to alleged medical negligence, have come out with a compliant alleging that their child died due to blood loss after undergoing circumcision. The parents had approached the District Medical Officer with the complaint on Friday seeking action against the doctor who performed the circumcision on the child.

The infant from Thriprayar underwent circumcision on May 26 at the clinic run by the doctor in Nattika near Thriprayar. Once back home, they noticed that the bleeding had not stopped. They tried to contact the doctor, but the doctor did not attend the call at night, they said in their complaint.

When they visited the doctor the next day, he referred the infant to a surgeon, who was unavailable on Sunday. Then the parents took the baby to a private hospital, which referred the infant to Medical College Hospital, Thrissur.

Though the baby was admitted to the MCH, he died at around 5.30 pm on May 27. As per the medical report, on admission to the Medical College Hospital, the baby was unconscious, gasping for air and was severely pale due to heavy blood loss. Childline officers visited the complainants on May 27, and the case would now be forwarded to district Child Welfare Committee.

The parents complained that the doctor who performed the circumcision did not take necessary action despite informing him that the bleeding had not stopped. Had the baby been referred early to a surgeon, he could have been saved, they claimed. “The parents are distraught after they lost their son. However, they are not ready to talk about the incident or go to police fearing that further probe may lead to the investigation team exhuming the body of the baby,” said Muhammed Sabir, district coordinator of Human Rights Protection Mis

