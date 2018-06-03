Balram, Shafi Parambil demand KPCC reshuffle

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Amidst reports that KPCC reshuffle is imminent following the Chengannur debacle, youth leaders in the party have come demanding a total restructuring of the party.V T Balram, MLA, and Shafi Parambil, MLA and former KSU state president, have fired the salvo against the leadership in their Facebook posts. Balram said total reshuffle in the leadership was the need of the hour. “It is not good for democracy, especially for the Congress, that certain people hold parliamentary positions as their monopoly,” he wrote.

He demanded a fresh face for the upcoming Rajya Sabha seat which Congress could win. He expressed a hope that P J Kurien, whose term comes to an end this month after completing three terms in Rajya Sabha and six terms in Lok Sabha, would take this ‘appropriate’ opportunity to retire from parliamentary politics. “His long years of service as Union Minister and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman would be remembered for ever,” Balram said.

Going a step further, Thrithala MLA named a few leaders to consider for the post. Former Mahila Congress leader Shanimol Usman, AIPC president Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Kozhikode DCC president T Sidhique, Alappuzha DCC president M Liju and former KPCC general secretary Rajmohan Unnithan were his choices.