Treated water under KC-Valley project reaches Kolar tank

KOLAR: Treated water under KC Valley project, which is proposed to fill tanks in Kolar district, reached Lakshmi Sagara tank of Kolar through canals on Saturday.

Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, who visited the project site, became emotional while addressing media persons. He said braving many hurdles, the district finally got the water.Ramesh said it has given him satisfaction as the 2013 Congress manifesto had promised to take up the project. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah had laid the foundation stone for the project in 2016. “The work started with priorities, but it faced many hurdles. We managed to solve all issues with the support of elected representatives,” he said. Ramesh said due to scanty rain, groundwater level has depleted and treated water will be filled in lakes which will help increase the water table.

Replying to a question, the Speaker said some people had opposed the project. Speaking on Yettinahole and Yerogol projects, Ramesh said more attention will be given to the projects and he will be visiting Yerogol on Sunday to take first hand information. Within two years, all issues related to the project will be solved, he said.