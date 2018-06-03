Home States Kerala

Treated water under KC-Valley project reaches Kolar tank

Treated water under KC Valley project, which is proposed to fill tanks in Kolar district, reached Lakshmi Sagara tank of Kolar through canals on Saturday.

Published: 03rd June 2018 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: Treated water under KC Valley project, which is proposed to fill tanks in Kolar district, reached Lakshmi Sagara tank of Kolar through canals on Saturday.

Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, who visited the project site, became emotional while addressing media persons. He said braving many hurdles, the district finally got the water.Ramesh said it has given him satisfaction as the 2013 Congress manifesto had promised to take up the project. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah had laid the foundation stone for the project in 2016. “The work started with priorities, but it faced many hurdles. We managed to solve all issues with the support of elected representatives,” he said. Ramesh said due to scanty rain, groundwater level has depleted and treated water will be filled in lakes which will help increase the water table.

Replying to a question, the Speaker said some people had opposed the project. Speaking on Yettinahole and Yerogol projects, Ramesh said more attention will be given to the projects and he will be visiting Yerogol on Sunday to take first hand information. Within two years, all issues related to the project will be solved, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KC Valley project water Kolar district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 