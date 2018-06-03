VPS Healthcare Pvt Ltd offers equipment worth Rs 1.7 crore

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Amid the state government’s strenuous efforts to procure personal protective equipment for health officers, Abu Dhabi-based VPS Healthcare Pvt Ltd has come to the government’s aid by providing equipment worth ` 1.75 crore. The first load of safety equipment worth `30 lakh was handed over to Kozhikode Medical College principal V R Rajendran on Saturday.

Health Minister K K Shylaja thanked VPS Healthcare chairman Dr Shamsheer Vayalil. “Shamsheer had called me offering any help. It was then we told him about the shortage of equipment. Particularly since these equipment are not easily available,” she said.

According to the minister, Shamsheer was so keen on extending help he ensured delivery of the first consignment of equipment within 48 hours despite Friday being a public holiday in the UAE. “The equipment was sent here on board a private chartered flight. We are so thankful to him,” said Shylaja.

U Hafiz Ali, an officer with VPS Healthcare, said the company extended its help to the state government since the latter is engaged in fighting the deadly Nipah virus.