Home States Kerala

VPS Healthcare Pvt Ltd offers equipment worth Rs 1.7 crore

Amid the state government’s strenuous efforts to procure personal protective equipment for health officers, Abu Dhabi-based VPS Healthcare Pvt Ltd has come to the government’s aid by providing equipme

Published: 03rd June 2018 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Amid the state government’s strenuous efforts to procure personal protective equipment for health officers, Abu Dhabi-based VPS Healthcare Pvt Ltd has come to the government’s aid by providing equipment worth ` 1.75 crore. The first load of safety equipment worth `30 lakh was handed over to Kozhikode Medical College principal V R Rajendran on Saturday.

Health Minister K K Shylaja thanked VPS Healthcare chairman Dr Shamsheer Vayalil. “Shamsheer had called me offering any help. It was then we told him about the shortage of equipment. Particularly since these equipment are not easily available,” she said.

According to the minister, Shamsheer was so keen on extending help he ensured delivery of the first consignment of equipment within 48 hours despite Friday being a public holiday in the UAE. “The equipment was sent here on board a private chartered flight. We are so thankful to him,” said Shylaja.
U Hafiz Ali, an officer with VPS Healthcare, said the company extended its help to the state government since the latter is engaged in fighting the deadly Nipah virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
VPS Healthcare Pvt Ltd Kozhikode Medical College UAE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 