Kerala cashew employees leader collapses during meeting, dies

Published: 09th June 2018 02:00 PM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CITU central committee member and Cashew employees union leader from Kerala, E Kasim passed away on Saturday after he collapsed during a meeting called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kollam. He was 70.

The meeting at Ashramam guest house in Kollam, was called to discuss the issues faced by the Cashew employees in the state. Kasim collapsed during the meeting. Though he was immediately rushed to the district hospital, his life could not be saved.

Kasim has earlier served as chairman of the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation. His body is currently at District hospital.

In the wake of the CITU leader's demise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has cancelled all his official programmes on Saturday.

