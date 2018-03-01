KOCHI: The Kanchi temple at Adi Sankara Keerthisthambha Mandapam in Kalady was closed on Wednesday morning following the demise of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi. The temple will reopen only after the completion of the ‘Vrindavana pravesa’ rituals at Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, said manager K S Venkiteswaran. The Lakshmi Narasimha temple at Vellangallur in Irinjalakuda was also closed in view of the demise of the seer. Sree Kanchi Sankara Public School at Kalady has declared a two-day holiday to mourn the demise of the seer.