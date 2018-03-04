THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Central Government is actively considering four new tourism projects submitted by the Kerala Government, Satyajeet Rajan, Director General, Tourism, said on Saturday. They include the Malanad-Malabar cruise tourism, Athirappilly-Malayattoor-Kalady-Kodanad circuit, a pilgrim tourism circuit showcasing the life and vision of Sree Narayana Guru and the Nila river tourism project.

Of these, the Centre has asked Kerala to restructure two of the projects — the Malanad-Malabar cruise tourism and the pilgrim tourism circuit showcasing the life and vision of Sree Narayana Guru — to fit in with Central norms which stipulate that the cost estimate should not exceed Rs 100 crore, Satyajeet Rajan said.As per the current proposal submitted by the state government, the Malanad-Malabar cruise tourism project is estimated to cost Rs 325 crore and the Sree Narayana Guru project, which covers places like Sivagiri, Advaita Ashram and Chempazhanthi, Rs 302 crore.

Satyajeet Rajan said the Rs 90 crore Pathanamthitta-Gavi-Wagamon-Thekkady eco-tourism project, the Rs 192 crore spiritual circuits that include the Padmanabha Swamy Temple and the Sabarimala shrine and the Rs 40 crore Prasad project for Guruvayur would be completed by June this year.

In the Pathanamthitta-Gavi-Wagamon-Thekkady eco-tourism project, one component had to be dropped owing to difficulties in obtaining clearance from the Forest Department.Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, has successfully balanced forest-related laws and sustainable initiatives in tourism, the Tourism director general said.