BJP workers led by state president Kummanam Rajasekharan and O Rajagopal MLA celebrating the party’s electoral victory in Tripura and other North-East states in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday | B P Deepu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Terming the BJP’s victory in Tripura as the reflection of people’s aspiration for good governance, BJP state chief Kummanam Rajasekharan said the CPM had treated the people of Tripura as slaves for over quarter of a century.

“The CPM made Tripura an underdeveloped state. The CPM had failed to set up sufficient educational institutions, hospitals or other infrastructure,” he said.He also pointed out that Central funds had not been properly utilised. While the BJP and the CPM fought between them, the Congress became irrelevant, he said.

“The people of Kerala can treat the Tripura election outcome as a model. They can replace the CPM and the Congress, which plunder them in alternative terms, with the BJP. Those who speak of secularism should see the poll outcome in Nagaland and Meghalaya. In Nagaland, where the Christian population is more than 75 per cent, the BJP has been able to secure majority,” he claimed.