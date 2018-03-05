THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) is mulling over imposing a default fee from the candidates who fail to appear for the examination.In an interactive session with reporters here after the valedictory function of the diamond jubilee celebrations, PSC chairman M K Sakeer said the other day that PSC was incurring a huge loss in case the candidates fail to appear for the examinations after applying for the post.

“There has been a trend where lakhs of candidates apply for the exams and most of them fail to appear for the written test causing heavy loss to the Commission. The PSC has to arrange infrastructure facilities anticipating that all the applicants would be appearing for the exam. Huge manpower also has to be employed in conducting the exam,” he said.

However, he said there would be problems in levying such default fee for already notified tests as they had not announced such a clause in the notification.He also said the PSC would be considering to conduct common tests for similar posts with the same basic pay and which calls for same educational qualifications. Zakeer said the demand for making Malayalam compulsory as the medium of the PSC examinations was under consideration.

‘All formalities over for KAS exam’

He also said the PSC had completed the formalities for conducting the KAS examination and it was for the government to take further steps in this regard.

Governor asks PSC to make use of modern tools

Earlier, inaugurating the valedictory function of the diamond jubilee celebrations of PSC here, Governor (Justice) P Sathasivam said at least 40 percent of the PSC examinations should be made online. Vacancies should be filledon a time-bound manner. Sathasivam said Kerala Public Service Commission should make use of modern technologies to ensure more efficiency in its functioning. Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, who presided over the function, said during the last two years, 12,680 new posts were created in government services.