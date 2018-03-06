THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major setback to Kerala’s transport infrastructure dreams, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is winding up operations in the state after the government dragged its feet on awarding contracts for the Light Metro project. The decision was taken after a letter from E Sreedharan, the principal advisor to DMRC, requesting the government to make a decision on awarding contracts for the flyover project for Light Metro before February 15 failed to elicit any response.

“It is a humiliation for a person like Sreedharan. The state will sorely miss his expertise,” said a senior officer in the know of the development. The winding up process of the DMRC offices in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode began from February 28.The staff have been informed of the termination of the contract and the office will be shut by March 15. The DMRC has been functioning as a turnkey consultant for interim work and was involved in making DPR for the project, conducting survey for land acquisition for the flyovers and designing them.

The source quoted above said Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran, in charge of the Railway projects, has decided on a tender process for flyovers. This was in violation of the government order on September 8, 2016, giving construction work through DMRC as a turnkey project.“The government has gone back on its commitment. The Minister has been misled by a bunch of civil servants pessimistic about the project from the beginning,” said the source.

DMRC is a government company. Between government agencies, awarding contract through nomination is a norm. Projects in Konkan rail, Kochi Metro are awarded through nomination.The allegations against the Works Minister are being raised even when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan supports DMRC. The officer said the recent meeting with Pinarayi, in December, was cordial. DMRC has been incurring establishment expenses for the past one year, spending `15 lakh a month for maintaining office and staff. A revised DPR prepared by DMRC for the Light Metro project after the policy changes on metro projects by the Central Government was not considered by the government.

It is now learnt it was planning to appoint a committee to study the report submitted in November. The delay has only increased the cost. The total project cost, `6,728 crore earlier, has increased to `7,446 crore.

While E Sreedharan declined to speak on the issue, G Sudhakaran was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts.