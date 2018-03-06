THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nurses in the state dropped their plan to go on strike, after a government assurance that their salary hike would be implemented this month itself. A high-level meeting under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to issue the notification regarding the salary hike for nurses, by March 31.

Nurses under the banner of United Nurses Association (UNA) had called an indefinite strike from Tuesday for non-implementation of the wage hike that was earlier agreed upon. The draft notification regarding the salary hike of nurses working in private hospitals was issued on November 16, 2017. In the meeting, the Chief Minister gave instructions to complete all the procedures for issuing the notification.

Plea against nurses’ strike referred for mediation

Kochi: The High Court on Monday referred the petition against the proposed strike by nurses association in the state for mediation. Following the order, mediation with hospital representatives and members of nurses association has commenced.