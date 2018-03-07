KOCHI: The police team probing the case related to the teaching of textbooks propagating communal hatred in Peace International School, Kochi, will file a chargesheet before the court within one month.

Peace Educational Foundation director and Islamic preacher MM Akbar will be named the first accused while the key operators of Navi Mumbai- based Burooj Realization, an Islamic educational organisation, which prepared the controversial book, Dawood Mohamed Vaid, Sameed Ahammed Sheikh and Sahil Hameed Sayed, would be the other accused along with principal of the school and the administrator.

Meanwhile, the three managing committee members, who are leading businessmen in Kochi, have been omitted as they had no role in preparing the syllabus.

The police had registered a case under Section 153(A) of the Indian Penal Code after conducting a raid on the Peace Foundation’s school in Chakkarapparambu here on October 8, 2016. The sleuths had recovered the Class II Islamic Studies textbook, alleging it contained ‘objectionable content’.

Peace International School managing director M M Akbar, who was taken into custody from Hyderabad airport earlier, had admitted to the police the textbooks which were taught at the school had communal overtones that could endanger religious amity. Akbar, dubbed as Kerala’s Zakir Naik, also told officers during the interrogation that the syllabus prescribed for the students was prepared by a panel headed by him. The Burooj Realisation chairman Dawood Mohamed Vaid also confessed to the investigators that their aim was to radicalise children in the age group of 5-13 years.

Instead of the NCERT, CBSE or SCERT syllabus, the school used a textbook published by Burooj Realisation. Peace schools came under the scanner in 2016 when nearly 21 people from across the state fled the country allegedly to join IS.

Several of them had been associated with schools in Kasargod, Palakkad, Malappuram and Ernakulam. Meanwhile, the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court rejected the bail petition moved by Akbar on Tuesday.