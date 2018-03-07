On March 27, 1992, Sr Abhaya, was found murdered in the well of Pius X convent in Kottayam after she allegedly witnessed illicit relationships involving priests and nuns.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major development in the Sister Abhaya murder case, Fr Jose Poothrukkayil, one of the accused, has been acquitted by a special CBI court here on Wednesday. However, the court rejected the discharge petitions of two others.

The CBI court observed that the prosecution has failed to find out any substantial evidence to prove that Poothrukayil visited the convent on the day of the incident. However, the discharge petitions of Father Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy were rejected.

The crime branch and CBI teams which initially probed the case concluded that it was a case of suicide.

Last month, CBI special judge J Nazar heard the arguments presented by the three accused in the discharge petitions.

Crime branch former DySP K T Michel was recently arraigned in the case on charges of destroying evidence and hatching conspiracy.