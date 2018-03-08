THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor P Sathasivam, in his capacity as the Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, has ordered that Babu Sebastian should continue as Vice-Chancellor of the varsity till April 16 as directed by the Supreme Court. Sebastian’s continuance will be subject to further orders of the apex court in the matter, a press note from the Raj Bhavan has said.

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court had earlier held that Sebastian was not qualified to hold the post as the search committee constituted for choosing the Vice-Chancellor was not properly constituted. However, the Supreme Court permitted Sebastian to continue as Vice-Chancellor till the next date of hearing scheduled on April 16. The search committee was constituted during the tenure of former Governor Sheila Dikshit.