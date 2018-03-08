THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to grant title deeds to deserving families residing on 32 acres of land at Athikayam in Pathanamthitta for the past 40 years.Thrissur District Collector has been given sanction to purchase 7.5 acres under negotiable purchase for rehabilitating tribal families evicted for the construction of Chimmini dam. The staff of the State Institute of Languages and Vijnana Mudranam Press will be given benefits of the 10th Pay Commission.

Sanction was given to the draft Bill to amend Kerala Fiscal Responsibility Act 2003 to retain the fiscal deficit of the state at three per cent of domestic production. V M Prasanna will be appointed director of National Savings. An assistant professor post will be created at Government College, Chokli, Thalassery. Around 5.23 acres will be given at market price to establish Naval Armament Institute at Muttathara in Thiruvananthapuram.

Director’s post will be created at Institute of Integrated Medical Sciences, Palakkad. World Water Day will be observed. A Cabinet sub-committee chaired by Minister A K Balan will prepare the plan for celebrating the government's second anniversary.General Administration Secretary Biswanath Sinha will be given the additional charge of Ports Department. K Gopalakrishna Bhat will be appointed special secretary to the Administrative Reforms Commission.