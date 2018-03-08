KOCHI: Justice B Kemal Pasha observed it is an open secret that leaders of all political parties have a harmonious relationship among them. Such a relationship, unfortunately, is not seen in the lower strata. The workers at the local level, after being brainwashed, are used as pawns by party leaders to exterminate their political opponents. “There must be an end to it. Let this order be an eye-opener for such persons,” said the court.

Citing Supreme Court verdicts, the court said to do complete justice in the matter and instil confidence in public’s mind, it is necessary to have investigation by a specialised agency like the CBI. Another apex court order stated a victim of a crime is equally entitled to a fair investigation. Hence CBI alone can conduct a fruitful investigation into it.

“In case the CBI feels a fresh investigation has to be conducted from the very beginning, it could approach the court and seek permission. The court directed the state government to provide necessary assistance to the CBI and the Special Investigation Team officer should brief it regarding the investigation,” the court held.

According to the court, justice can be done not only through trial but also investigation. Hence proper investigation is also part of justice delivery system.