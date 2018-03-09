Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refuted the charge and insisted no untoward incidents had occurred in the region in the last 30 days. (File | EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF on Thursday stormed out of the Assembly in protest against the attacks on RMP activists at Vadakara and the ensuing disruption of normal life there. The Opposition walkout came even as slain RMP supremo T P Chandrasekharan’s wife K K Rema and party state secretary N Venu are staging a two-day hunger strike in front of the Secretariat.

UDF MLAs said the CPM cadre allegedly involved in the recent orgy of violence are yet to be brought to justice while cases have been foisted on the victims. However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refuted the charge and insisted no untoward incidents had occurred in the region in the last 30 days. Moreover, the police had restored normalcy to the region. The CM passed the buck to the RMP, saying it had become restive with party workers deserting it en masse.

Parackal Abdullah (IUML), who had given notice for the adjournment motion, spoke at length on the violence unleashed by the CPM on the RMP, League and Congress workers at Orkatteri,Kuttiadi,Nadapuram and Erom in Vadakara taluk. The Chief Minister while trashing the charge called Abdullah an RMP sponsor.