KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed for one week further proceedings in two criminal cases registered against M Mohammed Akbar, managing director of Peace Educational Foundation, Kozhikode.

Akbar is an accused in a case registered in connection the adoption of non-secular textbooks at the Peace International School in Ernakulam.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by Akbar seeking to quash the cases registered in the Kottiyam police station, Kollam and Kattoor police station, Thrissur.

He was arrested in a case registered at the Palarivattom police station, Ernakulam. The petitioner submitted three FIRs were registered for the very same textbook controversy against the respective schools functioning in Kollam, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts.

According to the petitioner, the entire allegations are false and ill-motivated. It was intended to close down these schools once and forever.

The allegation against him does not constitute the offence alleged. Sufficient custodial interrogation of the petitioner was carried out by the police and there was no need for subjecting him to interrogation in two other cases registered in Kollam and Thrissur.