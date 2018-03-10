In all likelihood, the government will revise the age from the existing 58 years to 60 years. (File)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is all set to increase the pension age of KSRTC employees by next week. In all likelihood, the government will revise the age from the existing 58 years to 60 years.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who favours the pension age revision, put forth a proposal in this regard at the LDF meet on Friday and asked the allies to make their stance clear on the matter before the next Cabinet meet on March 14. A proposal from Transport Minister AK Saseendran in this regard was circulated to all Left allies. In his absence, Pinarayi put the matter before the LDF. If the proposals receives the green signal from the Left Front, the government will go ahead with the revision.

“The Sushil Khanna report had pointed out the need to increase the pension age of employees. The Chief Minister is also in its favour. He has asked the LDF allies for their opinion. Each party will discuss the matter within its ranks and intimate its opinion before the next Cabinet meet,” said sources.

The Sushil Khanna report had recommended a major restructuring of KSRTC to make sure it is run profitably. Sources said increasing the pension age will allow KSRTC to address several issues, including the burden of paying retirement benefits, along with interests on various loans, they said.

At the same time, the move to increase the pension age is sure to invite criticisms from many aspirants who have got advice memos from PSC and are waiting for an appointment. AIYF has already come out against the move.

Chengannur bypoll

The LDF meet has decided to take all efforts to retain its seat in the Chengannur Assembly byelection. An LDF convention will be at Chengannur at 5 pm on March 20 in which the Chief Minister and various party leaders will be present.

Though CPM has not finalised its candidate, there are reports the party’s Alappuzha district secretary Saji Cheriyan may be selected to contest the bypoll.