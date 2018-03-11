THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP national executive member V Muraleedharan has called for a comprehensive probe into the alleged terror links of Hadiya’s husband Shefin Jahan. With Hadiya’s statement that it was only the Popular Front of India (PFI) that supported them when they faced a crisis following their marriage, it has come to the fore that their relationship is based on more than love, he said.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court had set aside only the High Court order annulling their marriage and no case related to terror links was quashed. Soon after reaching Kerala, Shafin and Hadiya visited the PFI office in Kozhikode. The PFI has been involved in several terror-related incidents, he said.

“The Left parties and the Congress have been arguing that Shefin and Hadiya have no terror links and it was a love marriage. But their first visit was to the PFI office.

“This shows the terror links in the incident. It shows that the PFI is behind the so-called love marriage,” he said.Muraleedharan said even the state government had once demanded that the PFI should be banned.

The BJP leader alleged that the wedding was part of ‘love jihad’ aimed at converting Akhila to Hadiya.