THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Inspired by the response for its newly-opened Motel Araam at Parassala, the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation is planning to open more such motels across the state. In the South, the corporation has plans to open a facility between Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.Opened in February, Motel Araam situated at NH-66 at Karali near Parassala town, is drawing hundreds of visitors every day, according to the KTDC management.

The inside of Motel Araam

Corporation chairman M Vijayakumar told TNIE, KTDC will open motels on busy roads across the state. “Places on the state and national highways will be selected. The next project will be opened at Thalappadi in Kasargod which shares a border with Karnataka,” he said.“We are focusing on maintaining the quality of infrastructure and service in our properties. Motels are visited by a large number of travellers every day and we are making every effort to keep them attractive to the guests,” he added.

The motel which opened at Parassala is the eleventh such facility of KTDC in the state. It has two air-conditioned rooms and a restaurant that can serve 60 persons at a time. A play area for children and an ice cream parlour are other attractions.

KTDC managing director R Rahul said the Parassala motel is witnessing a steady rise in the number of visitors. “It is a one of its kind facility between the Kerala capital and Kanyakumari. Nice ambiance, quality food and a big parking facility are its highlights,” he said.KTDC is trying for tie-ups with travel and tourism agencies to popularise the motel. “We are in talks with reputed travel agents. KSRTC will be requested to make the motel a halting point for long-distance buses during breakfast and lunch hours,” Rahul said.

The tie-up with KSRTC is working well for the corporation’s famous motel at Kayamkulam. “Motels at Kuttipuram, Kayamkulam and Kottarakkara are good revenue earners for the corporation. We expect Parassala unit to become one of the top earners in a matter of three months,” Rahul said.