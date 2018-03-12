THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts over the next two days as a low-pressure area over Comorin area may develop into a depression over the southeast Arabian Sea off Maldives coast, said the Met Department Monday.

In a bulletin, the department wrote, "Rain or thundershower is likely to happen at a few places on March 13 and at many places on March 14 over south Kerala. Rainfall at many places...is very likely over Lakshadweep islands,".

The executive committee of the State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by the state chief secretary met on Monday to take stock of the situation. Alerts have been issued to the local administration of coastal districts.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea off south Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Kerala coast and the equatorial Indian Ocean, Comorin-Maldives area and the Gulf of Mannar area. Fishermen are also advised not to venture into the sea off south Kerala coast, Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea till March 15.