KOCHI: Kannur International Airport Ltd (KIAL) will begin operations from the middle of this year with flights to seven domestic destinations under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN. The destinations are Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Hubli, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

KIAL chief project engineer K S Shibu Kumar, while speaking at Wings India-2018, the largest international civil aviation exhibition at Hyderabad, said the final round of discussions is also going on with various international airlines to fly to international destinations like Dubai, Doha, Sharjah, Dammam, Muscat, Abu Dhabi and Kuwait from KIAL.



Meanwhile, KIAL’s pavilion at Wings India-2018 attracted immense response from airline companies and other participants.

Held at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad, Wings India-2018 was inaugurated by Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday. R N Choubey, Union Civil Aviation Secretary, presided over the function.