THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The grave crisis in the cashew industry, which has left around two lakh workers jobless and owners of nearly 900 factories on the verge of penury owing to the shortage of sufficient supplies of raw nuts and mounting debts, hit the Assembly on Monday. The government had a trying time in coming up with tangible solutions or give any commitment on the interim relief demanded for workers, when the Opposition raised the issue.

After being denied the permission to move an adjournment motion, the Opposition walked out. It also asked why the government was backtracking from the LDF Assembly poll manifesto promise of providing jobs round the year to workers of private and public sector cashew factories and was mum on the assured takeover of private factories lying closed in the state.

On a notice for an adjournment motion by Adoor Prakash of the Congress, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a lasting solution to the crisis will be reached only if the requirement of sufficient raw nuts’ supply was met. Pinarayi said the Cashew Board was working overtime to do so.

Cashew Industry Minister J Mercykutty Amma, who had been vocal about initiatives to boost the cashew sector after LDF came to power, was conspicuous by her absence. Defending the government, Pinarayi pinned hopes on a revival package and the positive outcome of the talks held with bankers seeking relief for cash-strapped cashew factory owners. However, he offered nothing on the takeover of private cashew factories.

“Producer African nations have extended help. The Cashew Development Corporation (CDC) is also promoting cultivation of cashew on school compounds and providing incentives for raising cashew plantations by private players,” Pinarayi said. He was also blunt in saying the government’s plans of getting lease land in Andhra Pradesh for raising plantations will not work owing to the lukewarm response post initial discussions. Pinarayi said the government-owned Capex and CDC factories were able to provide jobs for 178 and 228 days, respectively, till December. However, the paucity of raw nuts’ stocks had forced a closure.