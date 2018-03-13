THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Met Department warned that the 'depression' over the southeast Arabian Sea, around 400 km south-southwest of Thiruvananthapuram, was likely to intensify, the state government Tuesday started reviewing the readiness of its disaster response machinery.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has tasked chief secretary Paul Antony to take stock of the situation in the wake of the weatherman's warning.

On Monday, the Met Department warned that isolated heavy rainfall is likely to occur over southern parts of the state on Wednesday and all over the state on Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been forecast for Lakshadweep in the coming two days.

Most parts of the state received thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds from Tuesday morning. Since the condition of the sea would be rough, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Thursday.