THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Backed by the LDF, JD(U) state chief Veerendrakumar filed the nomination for vacant Rajya Sabha seat from the state. The election for the lone seat will be held on March 23.Contesting as an independent candidate backed by LDF, Veerendrakumar filed the nomination before Legislature secretary V K Babu Prakash. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers E Chandrasekharan and Kadannappally Ramachandran among others.

BJP national executive member and former state president V Muraleedharan filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra.Accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Education Minister Vinod Tawde, BJP state president Raosaheb Patil Danve MP and Maharashtra Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat, Muraleedharan reached the Legislature and filed the nomination before Legislature deputy secretary Vilas Atawale by 1.30 pm.Muraleedharan’s wife K S Jayasree was also with him.

BJP favouring upper-class communities: Vellappally

Alappuzha: SNDP yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan said the BJP in the state favours the upper classes and the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) favours the backward communities. However, the BJP state leadership is not able to combine both stances for the benefit of the NDA. He said while addressing a press meet here on Monday that the stance of the BJP will not help it much in the state. “The result of the Chengannur bypoll will not be favourable to the NDA, because the BJP state leadership is not trying to unite smaller, regional parties. The NDA central leadership and state leadership offered many positions to the allies, but nothing was allotted yet.

At the same time, the LDF and the UDF are giving positions to smaller coalition partners, and it is the strength of both fronts,” he said. “V Muraleedharan is better than Thushar Vellapally for the Rajya Sabha MP post from the state. The name of Muraleedharan must be have been considered earlier.” The BDJS or Thushar never asked for the MP post. A media person from Kozhikode spread fake news about the MP post to Thushar, he said. The Chengannur bypoll will be an outcome of the LDF rule, he added.