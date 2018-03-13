KOCHI: While considering a petition filed by former Vigilance Director DGP Jacob Thomas seeking refuge under the Whistle Blowers Protection Act, the Kerala High Court on Monday orally observed that “IPS officers and bureaucrats are public servants and not public masters”. The court also said that public servants cannot comment on government policies, and reminded that they are directed to discharge duties, and not to decide on matters.

The court also directed the Central government to inform whether it has notified the Act. The court issued the order on the petition filed by Thomas seeking to restore protection against victimisation, humiliation, retaliation and harassment under the Act.

Thomas said that being a public servant of the IPS cadre and continuously fighting against corruption with zero tolerance, administrative malpractice, improper governance, lack of transparency and lack of accountability, there had been constant and collective threat against him during his entire career.

When the petition came up for hearing, the state government informed that the petitioner cannot claim protection under the Act. If he has any threat to his life, he should approach the police, the government said.Thomas had approached the Prime Minister’s Office, seeking to be posted to an appropriate position in another country, citing that his life is in danger in the state.

The court adjourned the hearing of the petition to March 19.