KOCHI: Officers associated with trekking and camping industry vouch for a strict mechanism to keep a tab on unauthorised groups operating in the sector and insist on local guides accompanying the trekkers.

According to Derin Johnson of Kestrel Adventures, a recognised firm for trekking, camping etc, there should be a strict rule for online promotion of trekking and camping by unauthorised groups or individuals and only local guides who are experts on the terrain should be allowed to travel with the trekkers.

Also, equipment used by the trekkers and campers such as tent material should have the approved quality.

“The ready-to-use tents sold by even well-known firms melt easily in a small fire,” he said. Prabil MJ, CEO of Campper.com, South India’s only campsite aggregator, said there has been a spurt in interest for camping and trekking among the young and the old, but there has not been commensurate awareness programmes on the dos and don’ts in the area.

“As a campsite aggregator, we have seen our numbers go up to over 500 campers per month in January, February compared to 350 in December,” he said.“We will soon issue a list of dos and don’ts for our clients. For instance, trekkers have no idea about the areas where you are allowed entry, those which are strictly prohibited,” Prabil said.