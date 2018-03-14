THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Assembly on Tuesday referred the Kerala Professional Colleges (Regularisation of Admission in Medical colleges) Bill, 2018 and the Madras Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2018, to the Subject Committee.The Kerala Professional Colleges Bill was introduced for regularisation of admissions made in two self-financing medical colleges in the state during 2016-17.

The Admission Supervisory Committee had cancelled admissions in the Kannur Medical College, Anjarakandi and Karuna Medical college, Palakkad citing the colleges did not comply with its directions which aimed at ensuring equity and excellence in professional education. The committee’s decision was upheld by the High Court and the Supreme Court. However, the government decided students should not be victimised.

Health Minister K K Shylaja said students having lower NEET rank than those who got admissions in the two colleges, secured admission in other colleges and were continuing studies. Piloting the Madras Hindu Religious Bill, Law Minister A K Balan said the Malabar Devaswom Board was constituted in 2008 by abolishing the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (Administration) Department through an amendment to the Madras Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1951. He said the Bill was introduced to protect the right of eligible employees of the abolished department to be promoted to the post of Malabar Devaswom Board Commissioner.

Cardiac surgeries in Dist Hosps in 2 years: Minister

T’Puram:Health Minister K K Shylaja said District Hospitals in the state could be equipped to conduct cardiac surgeries within two years. Replying to the discussion on demand for grants in the Budget for the year 2018-19, for treatment and public health, family welfare and social justice and welfare, she told the Assembly under the LDF rule, in the past 20 months the government could set up 8 cathlabs in medical colleges. She said a paediatric cardiology unit was started in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, while 4,271 new posts were created in the health sector since the LDF came to power.