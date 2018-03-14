THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is trying to bring Chinese companies as consultants for the Light Metro, alleged Ranjit Karthikeyan, Kerala state convenor of Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM). This was the reason for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan humiliating ‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan, who had to withdraw from the consulting assignment in the Light Metro project. He said this was the reason for the hasty removal of the DMRC from the work.

The SJM leader said the state government has been trying to give backdoor entry to some MNCs, most probably Chinese, in consultancies attached with the Light Metro work and found Sreedharan as a hindrance; hence the removal of the DMRC and the metroman from the project.

“The meeting with Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui in June is a clear indication the government is planning to hand over the Kerala landscape to a country which is inimical to our nation. The declaration that China is going to help out in sectors like public transport is a clear indication of this,” he said.