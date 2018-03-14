THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will receive reports on the techno-economic feasibility study and environment impact assessment of the proposed greenfield airport near Sabarimala before March 31, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly on Tuesday. He was replying to a submission by Poonjar MLA P C George. The Chief Minister said M/S Louis Berger Consulting Private Ltd has been appointed as consultant with a clause that sanction for the airport should be obtained within nine months.

Pinarayi said the consultant is currently conducting a study after signing a memorandum of understanding with the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation. “After obtaining the clearance and approval from various Central agencies and examining the report of the consultant, further steps will be taken regarding the proposed airport,” Pinarayi added.

The Chief Minister said a team of officials led by the Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) had conducted a study on setting up a greenfield airport for the benefit of Sabarimala pilgrims. Based on various parameters such as the extent of land, distance from Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, geographical conditions of the land, transportation facility and distance from reserve forest, the officials had submitted a priority list out of which Harrison Malayalam Plantations’ Cheruvally Estate has been selected, he added.