KOZHIKODE: After CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan recently came out with a statement that slain RMP leader T P Chandrasekharan had plans to return to the CPM, party Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan on Wednesday made an open invitation to Chandrasekharan’s wife K K Rema saying that the party was ready to accept anyone, including Rema, if they approve of the party’s principles and policy.

“A lot of Congress and BJP workers have been joining the CPM in the past couple of months. We are open to accepting workers from any political party if they are ready to stand by the party’s policy and system. Even workers of the RMP are joining the CPM in places like Onchiyam. It’s the party’s policy to accept those who want to join the CPM,” Mohanan told reporters.

He also came down heavily on Kuttiyadi MLA Parakkal Abdulla for spreading false statements that the CPM was trying to attack him. “In fact, the Kuttiyadi MLA is part of a larger conspiracy aimed at maligning the CPM which is attracting workers of other parties. Though the RMP has lost its strength in the region, a few of the RMP leaders are targeting those RMP workers who have returned to the CPM,” he said adding that three persons who joined the CPM from the RMP were brutally assaulted by the RMP workers recently.

Rema rejects CPM’s invite

Kozhikode: K K Rema, wife of T P Chandrasekharan, scornfully rejected the CPM’s open invitation to her to join the CPM. Responding to it, Rema said: “We scornfully reject such invitations. There will be no talks with those who killed Chandrasekharan. The CPM is into new strategy because they know RMP has political value.”