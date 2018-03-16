KOCHI: IBMC Financial Professionals Group and Bombay Stock Exchange Institute Ltd (BIL) on Thursday announced the launch of Dhana-Sthree Kendras aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship capacity among women in the SME and MSME sector. The announcement in this regard was made here jointly by BSE Institute Limited MD and CEO Ambarish Datta and IBMC Global Networks CEO and MD Sajith Kumar P K. ‘’The women entrepreneurship and empowerment programme initiated will be implemented across India and Kerala will be the first state to implement the programme,’’ Sajith said.