THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the government was for developing transportation facilities of international standards that were accessible for everyone. When developing transport facilities in cities, one has to take into account increasing population, flow of tourists and transportation of patients, he said while inaugurating a seminar on ‘City Roads - New Thoughts’.

The CM said the state was looking for designs that gave importance to pedestrians and public transport system. However, he said increasing the facilities should not adversely affect the environment. Noting the state has a long coast and has abundant water bodies, Vijayan said the development of National Waterways and Kochi Metro is part of utilising the above facilities. These forms of transport would help in reducing traffic, pollution and accident rates.

He said the government was for increasing transport facilities and efficiency of freight movement by converting the national highways into intentional standards. Noting that efficiency of the public transport should be increased for better transportation facilities in cities, Vijayan said it was on this basis the government decided to revive the KSRTC. As part of increasing the efficiency of the corporation, he said professional training would be given to employees and timely maintenance would be done.