KOCHI: The Southern Railway has allowed additional stops for the Ernakulam-Rameshwaram-Ernakulam special fare special train (06035/06036) and revised its timings. As per the new release, the train (06035) was provided additional stoppages at Ottapalam, Palakkad Town, Pudunagaram and Kollengode with change in timings.

The Rameswaram–Ernakulam special fare special train (06036) will leave Rameswaram at 10.15 pm on Wednesdays from April 4 to June 27 and reach Ernakulam Jn at 12.45 pm the next day. The train will run on April 04, 11, 18, 25, May 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 and June 6, 13, 20 and 27.

Additional stops and revised timings (Arrival/Departure)

Rameswaram (starting point/11.10 pm); Mandapam (11.39 pm/11.41 pm);

Ramanathapuram (12:15 am/12.17 am); Paramakudi(12.46 am/12.48 am); Manamadurai (1.10 am/1.15 am); Madurai (2.15 am/2.20 am); Dindigul (3.30 am/3.35 am); Palani (4.50 am/4.52 am); Udumalaipettai (5.40 am/5.42 am); Pollachi (6.20 am/6.25 am); Kollengode (7.10 am/7.12 am); Pudunagaram (7.30 am/7.32 am), Palakkad Town (8.02 am/8.04 am); Palakkad Jn (8.15 am/8.35 am), Ottapalam (9.13 am/9.15 am), Thrissur (10.13 am/10.15 am), Aluva (11.08 am/11.20 am), Ernakulam Jn (12.15 pm/ destination)