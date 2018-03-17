A Chetak helicopter of the Southern Naval Command made a 'safe precautionary landing' at Muhamma in Alappuzha. (EPS)

KOCHI: A Chetak helicopter of the Southern Naval Command (SNC) today made a 'safe precautionary landing' at Muhamma in Alappuzha district after the pilots detected an onboard snag.

The helicopter took off from here at around 9.30 AM and after about 1 hour 15 minutes, the pilots observed an engine warning light, indicating low pressure, a defence spokesman said.

The pilots then searched for a safe, open landing field and carried out a "safe precautionary landing" on the outskirts of Alappuzha, to obviate any emergency, he said.

The pilots were safe, he said.

A technical team, which was sent to the site, found there was a false alarm due to faulty indication and rectified it.

The helicopter later flew back to the naval station, he said.