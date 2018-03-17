KANNUR: The farmers’ agitation in Keezhattur is gathering momentum as the Congress on Friday openly declared its solidarity with the Vayalkkilikal.With support coming from unlikely quarters, the next round of the agitation — which is scheduled to begin on March 25 — will see a more organised campaign from the part of the Vayalkkilikal. Around 50 farmers are protesting against the state government’s move to build a highway through 250 acres of paddy fields in Keezhattur near Taliparamba. The protest tents were set on fire allegedly by CPM workers.

The Congress move is seen as a ploy to put the CPM under pressure.

“The situation was made worse by the government and the CPM. The agitation could have been resolved through talks. In the end, the CPM has shown how undemocratic and intolerant they are while dealing with an agitation against them,” said DCC chief Satheeshan Pacheni.During a meeting in Taliparamba, Pacheni expressed the Congress’ solidarity with the farmers’ agitation. “The CPM has become a fascist outfit in Kannur. The way they tried to suppress this agitation is a perfect example of this,” Pacheni said.

The BJP has already been at the forefront of the stir by backing the Vayalkkilikal. As farmers were arrested and not released by the police till the measuring of the land and laying of the stone at the field were over, the BJP had organised a siege at the Taliparamba police station.With many environmental activists expected to reach Keezhattur to offer their support for the stir and the CPM reportedly issuing a verbal order to its workers to stop outsiders from entering the village, the stage is set for another face-off.

‘Vayalkkilikal’s lies have been exposed’

Kannur: The CPM doesn’t accept the act of setting fire to the shed of agitators by its workers, said CPM district secretary P Jayarajan. Speaking in Keezhattur on Friday as he visited the paddy fields, Jayarajan said the fortresses of lies were shattered as the people of Kannur realised that the Vayalkkilikal protesters were lying all these days.