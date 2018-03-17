THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Well known Malayalam writer M Sukumaran passed away at a hospital here tonight He was 76, family sources said.

Sukumaran was the recipient of the Kendra Sahitiya Akademi and Keral Sahitiya awards in 2006 and 1976.

His short stories 'Sangaganam' and Unarthupattu' have been made into films.

'Pithrutharpan' and 'Sheshakriya' are his other well-known short stories.

In 1963, Sukumaran joined the Account General's office here as a clerk.

But he was dismissed from service in 1974 for participating in trade union activities.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled Sukumaran's demise, saying that his death had left a deep void in the state's literary and cultural fields.