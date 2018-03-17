KALPETTA: A day after Kerala's Left government decided to reopen bar hotels in certain panchayats, the move has been drawing flak from various corners. The Catholic Church in Kerala has strongly come out against the move warning the LDF that the decision will have an impact on the coming by-election at Chengannoor.

Coming down heavily on the state government's decision, Thamarassery Diocese Bishop Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil on Saturday said the government's liquor policy will hit the state like the Ockhi disaster and it will reflect in the forthcoming Chengannur bypolls.

"The state government's decision to allow bars in panchayats with a population of over 10,000 is an open violation of the promises made by the LDF during the polls. The LDF government has cheated people who elected them to power. The new liquor policy will affect the morale of many people who are battling against the social evils such as alcohol," he said.

Unleashing a scathing attack on the government, the Bishop said it's unethical for the state government to make money using such evil means if the state exchequer is running short of funds. "The government came to power promising to protect the poor but they are now exploiting the poor," he added.

The Church is planning to organise a massive protest against the new liquor policy at the state level on April 2. The Bishop further warned that the issue will have its repercussions during the election campaign at Chengannur.

Challenging the government to seek a referendum on whether public supports such a policy, the Bishop said the liquor policy will have its impact on the Chengannur bypoll.