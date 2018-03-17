MALAPPURAM: Despite the strident political rhetoric regarding the welfare projects for differently-abled persons, those employed as teachers at special schools get a raw deal when it comes to their salaries.

The scale of teachers at schools which receive government grant is in the Rs 18,000- Rs 21,000 range, much less than their counterparts in general schools who are paid up to Rs 62,000. As per the findings of the M K Jayaraj Commission of 2013, only around 1,000 teachers in the state get the benefit of the grant. “Over 2,000 teachers are paid a paltry salary,” says Jayaraj.

“Their salary in the private special schools remains between Rs 7,000-Rs 10,000.” The private special schools are mainly run by voluntary organisations and trusts, and they receive no government grant or financial assistance. The state has more than 3,000 teaching staff in more than 300 schools for the mentally challenged. This includes 75 BUDS schools run by local bodies and here too the teachers work on low wages. “As per government directions, a teacher should be paid between Rs 18,000 and Rs 21,000. But local bodies deny them their due payment citing fund shortage,” said a state-level functionary of the Kerala BUDS Special School Employees’ Association.

The pay scale for teachers in BUDS schools was recently revised to Rs 0,000, but teachers say local bodies are hesitant to implement the government order. The Jayaraj Commission report had recommended aided status along with reasonable pay for teachers in BUDs and private schools for the mentally challenged. But the report remains in the cold storage even after repeated pleas from teachers and activists. Around 45 educational institutions for students with visual and hearing impairment have been given aided status. However, no action has been taken in the case of schools for mentally challenged students. “The authorities lack the sensibility to gauge the sentiments of mentally challenged students and their parents. They continue to remain victims of discrimination,” said Jayaraj.