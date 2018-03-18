KOZHIKODE: The New Indian Express (TNIE), in association with The HappyGrove Co, presented five woman icons of Malabar with the prestigious “Verve 2018” Awards here on Saturday.The winners are Alisha Moopen, executive director and CEO of Aster DM Health Care (Enterprising CEO); Ambika Ramesh, managing director, RG Group (Life Time Achiever); Anusha Vivek, design director, Kiara Lighting (Trail Blazer); Manjusha Mohan, executive director, G'Sons Apparels (Emerging Brand); and Shabana Faizal, co-founder and vice-chairperson, Faizal and Shabana Foundation (Inspiring Icon).

Senior IPS officer ADGP B Sandhya was the chief guest of the gala event held at the Raviz Kadavu resort. TNIE Group has introduced the Verve Awards to elevate and advance its culture of appreciating and recognising woman entrepreneurs from Malabar. The winners for the awards were selected by a jury.

The winners have been treading a road not many have taken for the last couple of years. Their hardwork and perseverance yielded big results and now they have become embodiment of women empowerment and successful entrepreneurs.

Business leaders and leading entrepreneurs of Kerala attended the function, which celebrated the power of women as part of International Women's Day. Atlas Jewellers and exclusive woman and child hospital Matria also associated with TNIE in felicitating the woman leaders.