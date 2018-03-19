THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major boost to the government’s comprehensive housing scheme, Life Mission, the Vandiperiyar grama panchayat in Idukki has become the first local body in the state to complete the mission’s first phase in a large scale, much ahead of the set deadline. There were 67 incomplete houses under the Indira Awas Yojna (IAY) scheme and 39 under the EMS Housing Scheme in Vandiperiyar. Most beneficiaries under the projects had stopped the construction activities halfway.

Health-related issues of the beneficiaries and financial constraints were stated as the reason for non-completion of the projects. It was at this juncture the Life Mission intervened and completed the construction activities. “Though other local bodies too have finished construction work ahead of schedule, Vandiperiyar model was noteworthy due to a large number of houses completed in record time,” said Life Mission CEO Adeela Abdulla. A majority of the people in Vandiperiyar grama panchayat are farmers and plantation labourers. The area, just 18 km from the famed tourist sport of Thekkady, has now become a role model for other local bodies.

The success story

After the Life Mission sprung into action, a meeting of all the beneficiaries was conducted under the supervision of the panchayat president. A campaign led by the Village Extension Officer of the panchayat described the project in detail to the beneficiaries.This boosted the confidence of the beneficiaries to go ahead with the construction activities. A ward-level action committee meeting was convened and Life Mission beneficiaries were imparted detailed training and given strict instructions to finish all the incomplete houses on time.

For those beneficiaries who were not able to take up the construction works of their own, special attention was given by the ward member, ward action committee member and members of various political parties.

Local masons were briefed about the importance of the project and were requested to carry out the construction activities on a non-profit basis.Local merchants and businessmen were also convinced by stakeholders to provide support for the completion of all the houses on time. National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) workers also volunteered to support the construction activities.

Strict monitoring and regular follow-ups conducted

The panchayat president conducted regular reviews every Saturday to assess the progress of the work.

Special meetings of the beneficiaries who have not yet initiated the construction activities were convened. They were briefed about the grama panchayat’s decision not to provide any more government aid to those who are reluctant to complete the construction of the houses.“Continuous review meetings conducted by officials of the Life Mission and wholehearted involvement from various quarters helped Vandiperiyar grama panchayat create this success model,” said Life Mission Idukki project Director Muhammad Jha.

The handover of the keys of all completed houses was held earlier this month at Vandiperiyar, making the panchayat an inspiration for many local bodies which are moving at a slow pace in terms of implementation of Life Mission projects.