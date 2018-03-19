THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The State Disaster Management Authority and Social Justice Department are jointly holding training camps for the differently abled in disaster preparedness. The training sessions will be held in all districts and the first session will be held at Kottayam on March 19.

The initiative is envisaged to prepare the differently abled, including mentally challenged persons, to face any disaster as they are one of the most vulnerable groups in such situations.Training in first aid, disaster management and mitigation will be part of the training programme. Parents of mentally challenged children will be trained during the sessions.Around 3,000 differently abled persons will be trained to handle any situation during a calamity.