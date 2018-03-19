KANNUR: A video of a 90-year old woman being beaten up by her granddaughter in Kannur in north Kerala has gone viral on the social media, following which police have registered a case today.

The case was registered against Deepa (40), the elderly woman's granddaughter, under various sections of IPC, including gain by unlawful means of property to which the person is not legally entitled, police said.

The elderly woman, identified as Kalyani, has been shifted to hospital, police said.

In the video, the nonagenarian woman is heard wailing as she is thrashed.

One of the woman's neighbours shot the video on his mobile and uploaded it on the social media.

The police filed an FIR after taking cognisance of the video.

A weeping Kalyani is heard in the video saying that she is beaten up every day by her granddaughter and that she has bruises all over.