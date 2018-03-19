THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has issued strict instructions to department heads asking them to report vacancies of lower division clerks before March 27. A circular issued in this regard has also instructed the department secretaries concerned to take disciplinary action against officers who fail to toe the line. The government aims at effecting maximum appointments from lower division clerks rank lists in all districts where the officers’ term ends on March 30.

All vacancies, including those set aside for dependents of government servants who died in harness, are also to be reported, the government said. For making appointments from the lower division clerks rank list whose term ended on March 30, 2015, vacancies were reported to PSC by creating supernumerary posts for the expected vacancies that would arise during April-June 2015. The posts were filled from the rank lists whose term ended on March 30, 2015.

The supernumerary appointments were regularised in vacancies that arose during the term of the rank lists that came into effect on March 31, 2015. This being the situation, it has come to the government’s notice appointments from the current rank list were relatively low. It is in this context the latest circular has been issued, the government said.